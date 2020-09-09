Falor receives DKG Order of the Rose

Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma has recognized Nancy Falor as the 2020 Order of the Rose recipient.
The Order of the Rose is designed to honor a member for her distinguished service to education, community and chapter.
Falor retired from teaching and coaching in May after 40 years. Since her DKG initiation in 1991, Falor has been an active chapter member, serving as chapter treasurer for two years and demonstrating outstanding leadership as president for four years.
During Falor's presidency, Lambda Chapter hosted the DKG State Convention at Dakota State University. She has also been involved on a variety of chapter committees.
Her leadership continues in the community through her church activities. One of those projects is Boxes for Babies, which provides a box of newborn supplies to every family who has a baby born at Madison Regional Health System.