Trinity Lutheran Preschool closes for school year

Church officials with Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison sent out notices on Wednesday that the church would not operate a preschool program during the 2020-21 school year.
The announcement regarding the closure, sent out by the Trinity Lutheran Preschool board, placed some parents in the community in a difficult situation because the church's preschool classes were expected to start on Thursday.
Scott Delzer, church board president, said Trinity Lutheran Preschool had 37 children signed up for the program this fall. According to Delzer, church officials plan to work on rebuilding the preschool program during the next 12 months and reopening it in fall of 2021. Delzer said Trinity Lutheran was "absolutely" interested in reopening the program next year.
The preschool board sent out information that the preschool program's lead teacher, Summer duRandt, would not return for the 2020-21 school year. Earlier, church officials were also searching for a teacher's assistant.
Delzer said Trinity Lutheran's difficulties were "...a symptom of the COVID-19 problem."
The preschool board members sent out a message to parents saying that they "...do not feel like we can put together the type of a preschool program your child deserves in the next five days." The preschool board members said they understood the difficulties faced by families seeking preschool services for their children and added that they would do what they could to help in the search. They also apologized for the inconvenience.
Delzer said church officials would not cash tuition checks and would return physical checks to issuers at their request. If any parent or guardian paid tuition in cash, the preschool board members promised to return the money.