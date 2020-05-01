MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Sweet & sour meatballs. rice, Capri blend vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Hot turkey & ham melt sandwich, diced potatoes, warmed pears, English pea salad
Wednesday: Spaghetti/meat sauce, breadstick, warmed applesauce, lettuce salad/tomatoes
Thursday: Swiss steak with tomatoes/onions/peppers, mashed potatoes/gravy, Normandy blend vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Brats/buns, rosemary potatoes, baked beans, fruit.
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf/gravy, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, green peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak/gravy, parsley potatoes, Capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: roast beef & cheese sandwich, tomato slices/lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, vegetable, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Pizza, cole slaw, fruit
Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, applesauce, whole grain bread
Friday: Sausage gravy over biscuits, diced potatoes, vegetable fruit
Saturday: Lasagna, lettuce salad, garlic bread, fruit dessert.