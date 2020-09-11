The Madison City Commission will hear the first reading for the appropriations for the 2021 city budget when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The reading of the ordinance is the first official step for reviewing and approving next year's budget for Madison.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the commissioners' meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/753075093. Individuals can also connect by phone by dialing 224-501-3412 and using the access code 753-075-093.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging an irrevocable standby letter of credit submitted on behalf of Nielson Development.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign certification for small projects with completed work related to the September 2019 flooding.
-- Approve a plat for lots in Madison's Cyber Estates Addition.
-- Reviewing and awarding a bid for purchasing padmount VFI switchgear.
-- Reviewing and awarding proposals related to advanced metering infrastructure.
-- Declaring vented athletic lockers as surplus property and approve their transfer to another political subdivision.
-- Discussing any new information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of their meeting, the city commissioners have scheduled two closed sessions. The first will focus on discussing the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor. The second closed session was requested for consulting with legal counsel or reviewing communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.