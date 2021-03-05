The Madison School Board will consider issuing personnel contracts for the next school year when board members meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the school library located in the middle school-high school complex.
The school board members will decide whether or not to issue the 2021-22 certified contracts for some school personnel, such as teachers.
At the start of the meeting, board members will review recent personnel actions that include the resignation of Audriana Haverland as a custodian effective March 5, and the hiring Tylor Lee as a temporary custodian.
After holding time periods for public comment and administrators' reports, the board members will review proposed changes to the 2020-21 school district calendar.
At the end of their meeting, the board members have scheduled a closed session to discuss preparations for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives.