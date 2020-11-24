The staff with the Madison Central School District informed local families on Monday afternoon that a student or staff member had recently tested positive for COVID-19 at Madison High School.
The MHS staff is working with South Dakota Department of Health personnel to determine if there are any additional students who are considered close contacts.
School staff will provide information to the DoH researchers. If a student is considered a possible close contact, the district will send out another email to parents of any students identified as a close contact. The Madison Central staff will also follow up with a phone call.
The state DoH will make determinations of any students its personnel identify as a close contact. State officials will contact parents directly if a child is considered a close contact.
In addition to the case at the high school, staff members were notified that two students or staff members at Madison Elementary School and one student or staff member at MHS recently tested positive for COVID-19.
However, no close contacts were found at either public school.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told families that even though the elementary and high school situations did not involve close contacts, school staff would inform parents and guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases.