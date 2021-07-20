DSU seeks boulevard parking in St. Thomas neighborhood

University officials will again request in early August that the city of Madison allow students living at Dakota State University's Van Eps Place residence hall to park their vehicles on the street boulevards that border the building.
More than two years ago, DSU officials purchased the former convent building that was previously owned by St. Thomas Church. University officials had plans to convert the structure into a small residence hall for 23 students.
Madison's city commissioners on Monday acknowledged an application to renovate the boulevards along Van Eps Place from green space into automobile parking for hall residents. During the meeting, the university's application was described as a similar request to what was submitted two years ago.
A comment was also made that a temporary solution to Van Eps Place parking was no longer available to the university. During the last year, First Premier Bank has constructed a new branch bank just south of Van Eps Place, filling an unoccupied lot.
DSU officials apparently submitted an application asking for a permit to occupy a right-of-way and for city commissioners to set a hearing date to consider the application. The application papers were not among the documents that Madison officials typically provide with their meeting agendas.
Monday's city commission meeting was not conducted at City Hall, but held using video-conferencing through a Zoom connection.
The city commissioners acknowledged DSU's application and set the time and date for a hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 during their meeting.
In the application submitted two years ago, DSU officials wanted to install 21 new parking spaces along the boulevards and in an adjacent alley.
Neighbors to the newly-acquired DSU residence hall objected to the parking plan, saying that the boulevard parking would change the character of the neighborhood and create safety problems for students attending St. Thomas School. The K-5 private school is located across the street from the residence hall.
St. Thomas School has traditionally operated the school's bus stop along N.W. 3rd St. on the south side of the school building. Part of the proposed boulevard parking for Van Eps Place is located across from the bus stop area. In 2019, St. Thomas School officials told Mayor Marshall Dennert that they wanted to maintain the school's bus stop at the same N.W. 3rd St. location.
Dennert had told the city commissioners that St. Thomas School wanted to maintain an area for parents to drop off and pick up students along Van Eps Ave. next to the school building. Dennert also told the commissioners that the section of N.W. 3rd St. between St. Thomas School and Van Eps Place served as a fire lane for the Madison Fire Department.
DSU's request was stymied two years ago by a 2-2 vote by the city commission. In 2019, Madison's commissioners had tabled DSU's initial request twice so that university officials could consider other parking options and discuss school-bus safety issues with other school officials. DSU officials were also asked to hold meetings with neighborhood residents to discuss the parking situation.
When the DSU officials returned to the city commissioners later during summer 2019, they again presented their original boulevard parking plan.