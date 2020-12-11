The Chester Area School District school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on NPIP insurance from business manager Kristi Lewis. Elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson will report on a literacy project. Secondary Principal Julie Eppard will report on semester tests and present the activity director's report.
Superintendent Heath Larson will provide information on the 2019-20 accountability report card, a COVID-19 update, information on the upcoming legislative session, and surplus property.