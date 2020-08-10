Candy Clove CBD, C9 Computing establish stores on Egan Ave.

DEVIN ROST and Wendy Rost with their canine friends Juniper and Finley pose at the entrance of two new businesses setting up shop on Egan Ave. in downtown Madison -- Candy Clove CBD and C9 Computing. Candy Clove, managed by Devin Rost, will offer customers CBD products; C9 Computing, managed by Devin's brother Brennan, will help tech users with their computer and smartphone needs. Wendy Rost, their mother, is a Sioux Falls real-estate broker.