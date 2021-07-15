Home renovation, new baby coincide with new TV program

"I'm exhausted," Taylor Calmus said in a phone interview earlier this week.
With a 10-week-old baby at home, a new television show on the cusp of being released and a home remodeling project under way following a move from California to Colorado, he and his wife Heidi have had a busy year. They managed it all in the midst of a pandemic.
"Do we have to continue to talk about COVID?" the Howard native asked. "I am so over it."
While the pandemic made it necessary to take precautions when recording Season One of his new program "Super Dad," the impact on his personal life was even greater. As the country began to shut down in response to the pandemic, Calmus and his wife realized they needed to get out of Los Angeles.
With close friends in Fort Collins, they began to search for a house in that area. They liked the climate, liked the idea of being close to the mountains and closer to family. Calmus found a house online that appealed to him.
"We bought it site unseen," he said. He did have it inspected because it was a fixer-upper.
"I knew it needed some work, but it had good bones," he said, laying out an argument he used in persuading Heidi to embrace the idea.
He also liked the idea of taking on a renovation project. Although he worked in construction before moving to LA, and has made building projects part of his "Dude Dad" persona, he had not previously had the opportunity to remodel a home.
"It's been a lot of fun to take on that project," Calmus said.
For the first week they lived in Colorado, they lived in an Airbnb rental while the carpets were torn out and the kitchen gutted. Once new flooring was installed and the bedrooms were finished, they moved into the house.
Heidi used a camp stove in the living room to prepare meals for nearly a month, and they washed dishes in the bathtub because they didn't have a kitchen sink. The adventure led to a whole new series of "Dude Dad" videos as Calmus tackled the project.
While working on the house, they also began recording "Super Dad." Because they weren't established in Colorado, the decision was made to record the builds in Tennessee. Midway through the builds, Calmus received a phone call from Heidi.
"Can you stop at Walgreens?" she asked him, indicating she needed a pregnancy test.
"In the middle of the shooting, we found out we were pregnant," Calmus said.
Otto is the third of three children. Theo is five and Juno is three. The two older children have become pros at participating in their dad's videos.
"The best way to do it is to make everything real with them," Calmus said. That being said, he admitted his oldest son has already figured out that re-creations are sometimes necessary.
"Is this real or is this for TV?" Theo will ask. Calmus admitted that his children sometimes need to be bribed with cookies or a toy to persevere during a shoot.
"Every once in a while, they're not interested in what we're doing," he explained.
However, he believes in what he's doing. With his videos, projects and new television show, he is working to recreate for his children what he values most about his own childhood -- the memories his parents created for him with their crazy projects.
"I love making crazy things that my kids will never forget," Calmus says in one of the trailers for "Super Dad."
TAYLOR CALMUS, son of Larry and Julia Calmus of Howard, has a program on the Magnolia Network called "Super Dad." submitted photo