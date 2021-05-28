MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Tuesday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Barbecued chicken thigh, au gratin potatoes, peas, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes gravy, normandy blend vegetables, pears, whole grain bread
Friday: Chicken pot pie, peach crisp, whole grain breadstick, cole slaw
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
(Lunch menus may also be found on the Local News section at DailyLeaderExtra.com.)