Casting for Kids, an annual summer event held as a memorial to anglers Steve Thrun and Joe Walters, will be held on May 22 at Lake Herman State Park. Registration begins at 10 a.m.
The event is being held during the South Dakota State Park system's open house and free fishing weekend. Lake Herman, like other state parks and recreation areas, will offer free entrance. In addition, no fishing licenses are required, though fishing regulations and limits still apply.
Casting for Kids was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, the event was well attended with 41 children registered in 2018 and 50 in 2019.
The event is open to children of all ages. Fishing equipment and bait will be provided, as will a luncheon hosted by the Izaak Walton League. Prizes are awarded to children who participate.
"Maybe they'll win a fishing pole," said one of the event's organizers, Vickie Walters, noting that is among the prizes.
Those who wish to bring their own fishing equipment are welcome to do so, but organizers want to ensure no one is prevented from fishing because they don't have equipment. The goal of the event is to encourage all ages to get out and enjoy the sport.
"Fishing is such a family sport," Walters said. "Fishing brings families together."
Pre-registration is requested to ensure adequate supplies and food. Those who plan to bring their children are asked to call 256-5003.