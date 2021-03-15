The staff with the Madison Central School District announced by email on Friday afternoon that one student or staff member at Madison High School had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported that school staff members are working with South Dakota Department of Health personnel to determine if any other persons are considered close contacts.
As information is provided to the SDDoH workers and if other students are considered possible close contacts, the school district staff will send out another email to the affected families and then follow up with a phone call.