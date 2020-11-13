MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, onion roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Tuesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, warmed cinnamon pears, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Beef stir fry, rice, stir-fry vegetables, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, cinnamon apples, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Friday: Roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole. pumpkin pie, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Scalloped potatoes, and ham, fresh fruit, pea and carrot blend
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, mandarin oranges, baked beans
Wednesday: Super nachos, applesauce, refried beans
Thursday: Hamburger with bun, sliced pears, tri-tater potato patty, steamed broccoli
Friday: Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, stuffing, fresh fruit, ice cream bar
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Cinnamon bread, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Pancake and sausage on a stick, mandarin oranges
Lunch
Monday: Chicken tenders, dinner roll, tater tots
Tuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib sandwich
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese, Cheetos oven-baked snack, baked beans
Thursday: Italian dunkers
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Waffles or cereal. HS/MS: Waffles or mini donuts
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast bites or pumpkin bread. HS/MS: Breakfast bites or long john
Wednesday: Elem: Mini pancakes or cereal. HS/MS: Mini pancakes or apple donut
Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy or long john
Friday: Elem: Mini donuts or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites or mini donuts
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Popcorn chicken, or sack lunch; baked beans. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole, hamburger/cheeseburger, or subs; baked beans
Tuesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sack lunch; steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, breaded chicken sandwich, or subs; steamed cauliflower
Wednesday: Elem: Sweet and sassy barbecued rib sandwich, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Chicken strips, french bread pizza, or subs; french fries
Thursday: Elem: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed corn, dinner roll, pumpkin fluff; tri-tater. HS/MS: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed corn, pumpkin fluff
Friday: Elem: Pizza crunchers, or sack lunch; steamed California blend veggies. HS/MS: Boneless chicken wings, pizza, or subs; steamed California blend veggies