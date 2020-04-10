The Madison City Commission will conduct its Monday meeting from a closed commissioners' meeting room at City Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.
The city commissioners will start their meeting by considering the acknowledgment of a permit prepayment invoice from Wilson & Company of Albuquerque, N.M., for a 2020 water main-improvement project planned along Division Ave.
The public can join the commissioners' meeting via computer by using GoToMeeting online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/402409149 or via phone by calling 646-749-3122 and using access code 402-409-149.
The commissioners will discuss the use of the Downtown Armory for the June 2 primary, city and school district elections. They will also discuss the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to training and go-live dates for new municipal computer technologies and a data pull for computer information.
The city commissioners have scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.