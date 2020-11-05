Madison Central school officials announced on Wednesday that they had received information in which two students or staff members at two local schools were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
In an email message to parents, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated that school officials were informed that one student or staff member at Madison Elementary School and one student or staff member at Madison Middle School were positively diagnosed with coronavirus.
Jorgenson's email contained a second announcement that district officials had decided to cancel classes on Friday at Madison Central. "We will be conducting professional development for staff on Friday along with additional planned deep-cleaning of all facilities," he said.
Associated with the newly-detected positive cases, Jorgenson said parents and guardians should remain watchful for COVID-19 symptoms with their children during the next 14 days. State Health Department officials are investigating and will notify parents if other children are considered as close contacts. If any child develops symptoms of any contagious disease, parents should not send the child to school.