MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Brats, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Tuesday: Pork loin in celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Hawaiian chicken salad, potato salad, tomato spoon salad, croissant
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, broccoli, red spiced applesauce, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit