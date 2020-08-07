Twenty years with the state Department of Transportation shaped the philosophy that Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson brings to his job.
"If you have a problem on a road, you fix it," he said recently, explaining the approach he is using to make county roads safer for motorists.
This doesn't mean a road will have a permanent fix right off the bat. It may mean a temporary fix is used to make the road safer and to prevent a problem from escalating. That temporary fix may be followed by a more permanent solution until funding is available.
However, the problem will be addressed.
Motorists who drive 454th Avenue south of Madison will see exactly what that looks like in coming weeks after a chipsealing project, one of three in the county, is completed. On the stretch of road from Madison to 241st Street, the culverts have been replaced and patching has been done.
"Now we want to chipseal it for a good driving surface," Nelson said.
Since taking the position of highway superintendent, Nelson has faced a challenge familiar to his predecessor -- too much paved road to maintain with the funding available. That is exacerbated by the way in which roads are used today.
"Our roads were never built for the heavy equipment going down them today," he indicated.
While that double whammy does give him headaches, Nelson is systematically leading his crew to tackle what he can with the resources available. He said his approach is the result of his work with the DOT where he received training in management.
"You have to run it like your own business," he explained.
In identifying equipment needs which were listed in his budget request for fiscal year 2021, for example, Nelson asked for pieces which will enable his crew to be more efficient, which would be desirable if he were personally paying employee salaries. Too, some pieces, like the used semi tractor and one-ton 4x4 pickup, will have multiple uses, another factor a businessman would take into consideration when making an investment.
Nelson compared the decisions he is making to choices a farmer might make if his planter is broken and his combine needs maintenance.
"Do you buy a new combine or a new planter?" he asked. "You have the plant the crop before you can harvest it."
In the same way, he is working to build a good base so he can put a good road on top of that. This year, that has involved systematically replacing culverts which are worn out or rusted out. In places where a culvert sits in water or a lot of water flows through it, he is using polyurethane culverts, which will last longer.
This is part of building a good base for county roads, according to Nelson.
"I don't want to put new road down and have to cut the road to replace old pipe," he said.
He is also experimenting with a base additive on a three-mile section of road which will be ground up and converted to gravel this year. The well-traveled section of road will be a good test for the product which could help to extend the life of county roads.
"I want to see how it works before I spend a lot of money on it," Nelson said.
If it works as advertised, he wants to use it not only where gravel roads are rebuilt but also under paved roads when an overlay project is done.
Patching is also crucial to extending the life of county roads, according to Nelson.
"Usually, if a road starts to break up, it will continue to break up," he said, comparing it to tooth decay.
The goal is to prevent that with patching and then by chipsealing roads as funding allows. Nelson said his crew takes pride in patching roads to create a smooth driving surface.
This can be seen east of Madison on 233rd Street, also known as Old Highway 34, where work has begun and will resume after the chipsealing projects are completed. Thus far, crews have used approximately 75 tons of asphalt on the project.
He acknowledged this is a temporary fix but also noted it's a necessary first step.
"If we were to pave it, we would have to patch it before we paved over the top," Nelson explained.
He acknowledged that similar repair work is needed throughout the county. That was one of the daunting challenges in beginning the project.
"Where do you start?" he asked, noting that repair work had to begin somewhere. "We were trying to figure out a good area to start."
To make the repairs, crews sweep debris out of the holes before packing in new asphalt. Nelson said they are using hot mix for this.
"A hot mix holds better than a cold mix. It's more of a permanent fix," he indicated. Paving over the top of a patch adds even more permanence to the temporary fix.
Chipsealing over the top of that not only hides the patchwork and prevents water from getting into the cracks, which causes additional problems, but also provides a better driving surface.
"It gives us a little abrasiveness so we get better traction," Nelson explained.
This year's chipsealing project includes not only the seven miles south of Madison, but also three miles to the west of the Mustang Seeds corner around Lake Herman, 229th Street between 446th Avenue and US Highway 81, 445th Avenue in Wayne Township, and 223rd between 445th and 448th Avenue.
Because Nelson is focused on fixing problems, he does ask county residents to contact his office if they have a problem they would like to see added to his to-do list. He doesn't guarantee it will be addressed immediately, but someone will look at it and his crew will get to it as soon as possible.
These reports are necessary because there is much to do in the county.
"We have so many projects, we don't drive every road every day," Nelson explained.