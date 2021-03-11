About two months after her hiring as the new finance officer for the city of Madison, Sonya Wilt had settled into her new position and spoke about taking the job.
According to Wilt, one major reason for accepting the position centered on using her professional background in accounting. Wilt said she has 25 years of experience working in public and private accounting.
"But I have to admit that this is my first experience in government accounting," Wilt said.
Public accountants provide auditing, tax, advisory and consulting services for their employers. The area of private accounting focuses on the inner workings of businesses, governments and agencies; private accountants typically work for specific companies.
Commissioner Adam Shaw announced during the Jan. 11 city commission meeting that Wilt was hired as Madison's new finance officer. Her start date was Jan. 19.
Previously, Wilt was employed for two years at Cain Ellsworth and Company of Sioux Falls, a certified public accounting firm. She was employed as an enrolled agent, licensed by the Internal Revenue Service.
Wilt's responsibilities with the city include management of Madison's utility billing office, organizing the city's annual budget, coordinating Madison's annual audits with outside accounting firms, and supervising city elections.
Wilt doesn't have long to wait to test her skills as an election officer; Madison has a city commission election for two seats scheduled on April 13.
In regard to the spring election, Wilt has educated herself about a finance officer's duties through webinars provided by the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office. The secretary of state in South Dakota oversees the election processes in national, state and local elections.
Wilt and her family moved to Madison in 2014 from Sac City, Iowa. She and her husband Dave have four children: Zack, Nick, Alexys and Reese.
According to Wilt, her husband's business provided the main reason for moving to South Dakota, because their new home provided a more favorable environment for firearms-related businesses. Dave Wilt operates the Best Damn Gun company in Madison, a business that fabricates firearms parts and equipment. The business manufactures firearms parts such as aluminum chassis, hand guards and grips and also produces pistol-enhancement kits.