Emily Spanier, PA-C recently joined the care team at Madison Regional Health System.
Spanier will provide coverage in the emergency room and urgent care, along with COVID-19 services in the respiratory room.
She received her Physician Assistant certification from the University of South Dakota School of Health Sciences. Prior to going back to school to become a PA, she worked as a Registered Respiratory Therapist in Fargo, Sioux Falls and Madison. She worked in every unit of the hospital and also flew with the air transport teams. While she was trained in every unit, she had extra training in NICU and PICU.