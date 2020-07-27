Madison Central plans to install new display signs

Officials with the Madison Central School District are planning to install two new illuminated display signs on the north side of Madison High School and the south side of Madison Elementary School property this summer.
The sign at the high school was proposed to stand along N. 11th St. next to the entrance to the north high school parking lot. The new elementary school sign will replace a current MES sign located along N. 9th St. Both are described as digital information signs and will face east-west for maximum visibility from the street.
School officials applied for variances from the city planning and zoning commission earlier this summer and their applications were approved during a June 9 commission meeting.
As part of their application to the zoning commission, school officials stated, "Both signs have the ability to set on/off hours and are able to dim after dusk. These settings are standard features for this type of sign so as to minimize any unwanted light pollution to neighbors."
School officials applied for a variance for the high school display sign because its size is 47 square feet, and city zoning laws limits such signs in the neighborhood to 32 sq. ft. They applied for a second variance for the elementary-school sign because the new sign is sized at 39 sq. ft., and the maximum size allowed in the Madison neighborhood is set at 32 sq. ft.
Madison Central School District purchased the two display signs from Pride Neon Sign Co. of Sioux Falls. According to Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, the signs are manufactured by Daktronics, a Brookings-based company. Brooks noted that the new signs would "...run the same software program as our Daktronics sign in the (high school) gym."
Work crews are scheduled to begin installing the signs at the start of August.
The cost of the signs amounts to $38,215 for the sign in front of the elementary school and $49,750 for the sign that will stand on land at Madison High School. The school district will pay for any expenses related to connecting the signs to electrical power.
When asked about the funding for the sign project during the zoning meeting, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told the commissioners that officials had worked on the project for about the last four years. Jorgenson said the school district recently received a grant to help pay for expenses. The additional money needed for the sign project will come from Madison Central's capital-outlay fund.
Jorgenson told the zoning commissioners that school officials will use the signs to announce upcoming events, display student awards, and provide similar information.