City to review patron limits for businesses
The Madison City Commission will consider repealing an ordinance that limits the number of patrons restaurants, bars and casinos can serve inside and outside, due to COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines, when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging added funding for a hazard mitigation grant program.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an application from The Office Bar & Grill to permit the business to occupy a right-of-way for outdoor seating.
-- Accepting a preliminary engineering report addition provided by Banner Associates Inc. regarding the city's sanitary and storm-sewer system improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a letter of intent to meet conditions provided by USDA-Rural Development related to Madison's wastewater and sanitary-sewer system improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a request for obligation of funds for USDA-RD regarding the city's wastewater and sanitary-sewer system improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a letter of intent for USDA-RD officials to meet conditions related to the city's storm-sewer system improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a request form for the obligation of funds from USDA-RD related to the city's storm-sewer system improvement project.
-- Discussing future COVID-19 departmental guidelines.
Madison School Board to review 2020-21 budget proposal
The Madison School Board will discuss the 2020-21 preliminary budget for the school district when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Room 400 at the high school.
School officials have closed the high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school board will conduct the meeting online via Zoom with internet access available at www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvPaujSTlkaFAztixiNDtQ.
Board members will review a 2020-21 budget proposal provided by Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, and consider setting a budget hearing date.
The board members will consider approving a request to hire Darlene Steffensen as a child nutrition director. Other personnel changes for the 2020-21 school year involve hiring Jacob Ludemann as a high school social studies teacher to replace Christen Hildebrandt and as a high school assistant varsity track coach to replace Nancy Falor.
In other business, the board members will consider:
-- Approving an audit agreement with Quam, Berglin & Post for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
-- Approving an amendment to Madison Central's contract with Thrive Nutritional Services LLC, the district's school cafeteria meal provider.
-- Providing the school district's vote for candidates running for three seats on the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors.
-- Providing the district's vote on an SDHSAA constitutional amendment that would change from two weeks to five days the number of practice days an athletic team needs to schedule to participate in any team sport.
The board members have scheduled a closed session to prepare for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives.
Chester School Board to meet Monday
The Chester Area School Board will meet a 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will approve all contracts, consider the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 and discuss the upcoming school board election. Elementary Principal Amy Johnson will update board members on material exchange on May 11 and May 21.
Secondary Principal Julie Eppard will provide information on 2020-21 class registrations, the upcoming sixth-grade transition meeting and the senior recognition ceremony and athletic banquet.
School Superintendent Heath Larson will ask the board to approve a contract with Jenna Sorsen to be the upper elementary teacher at Rustic Acres. He will also ask board members to approve the resignations of Amy Johnson, elementary principal; Sarah Gullickson, occupational therapy assistant; Mallory Gum, middle school and high school special education paraprofessional; and four individuals in coaching and assistant coaching positions.
Larson will ask the board to approve the South Dakota High School Activities Association election ballots, the Associated School Boards of South Dakota Southeast Region election ballots; and to consider roof project bids on the elementary addition, approving one.
Oldham-Ramona School Board meets on Saturday
The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. via teleconference.
Student and staff recognition starts the meeting, followed by reports from the Prairie Lakes Cooperative, AD/principal, business manager and superintendent.
Board members will authorize the FY19 audit; approve the SDHSAA ballot issues; approve the FY20 preliminary budget; and approve transfer of pension fund to general fund and close pension fund.
Executive session will be held for negotiations and personnel issues.
The board will approve certified contracts for 2020-21 and a contract for head custodian; and authorize the administration to issue classified and administrative contracts.
Board members will also review and/or revise school district policies and regulations.
The board meeting will be held via video (board members and administration) and teleconferencing (public). Call-in numbers are 415-762-9988 or 646-568-7788. The meeting ID is 874-3541-8520, password 395.
Rutland School Board to meet
The Rutland School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Rutland board room.
Reports will be heard from the Prairie Lakes Cooperative, principal and superintendent.
The board members will discuss policy readings and the SDHSAA school board elections and constitutional amendment. They will also discuss certified, classified, extracurricular and Rutland co-op sports contracts and review the preliminary budgets for next year.