The Madison Central School District announced by email on Thursday afternoon that persons at Madison's public elementary and high schools had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Staff at the Madison Elementary School received confirmation of one student or staff member who tested positive.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said no close contacts were found related to the MES case. Jorgenson noted the district's staff would notify families even if positive cases did not involve any close contacts.
Staff notified families that two students or staff members at Madison High School had tested positive for COVID-19. The staff is currently working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are close contacts. If they believe a child is considered a possible close contact, the district will send out another email to those parents and follow up with a phone call.