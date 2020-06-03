A newcomer and two incumbents from a five-candidate pool of Republicans won spots on the general election ballot this fall to run for three seats on the Lake County Commission.
Adam Leighton, a newcomer as a candidate running for the county commission, will join incumbents Deb Reinicke and Dennis Slaughter as the Republican candidates running for three seats on the Lake County Commission.
Republican voters in Lake County were able to nominate three persons for the general election on Nov. 3.
Leighton, a Rutland grain farmer, collected 928 votes (24% of the total votes) in Tuesday's election.
Reinicke, a Madison area resident, was the highest vote-getter in the race with 970 (26%). She previously served as the county's planning and zoning officer, After retirement from that office, she served on the county commission for four years.
Slaughter, another incumbent, earned 920 votes (24%). A Madison resident, he is employed as the manager at Krug Products Inc.
A third incumbent, Roger Hageman of Ramona, finished in fourth place with 669 votes (18%). The fifth candidate in the race, Phillip Wohlers of Madison, a farmer, earned 314 votes (8%).