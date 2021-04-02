The Madison City Commission will review estimates related to work at the city's Power Plant Substation when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city has quotes for work that includes switchgear modifications and relay and transformer testing.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/97246960693. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 972-4696-0693.
The staff at the city finance office has the discretion to change any part of the following agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda's scheduled meeting time.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Appointing Karen Lembcke to the Madison Housing and Redevelopment Commission.
-- Approving the second reading of an amendment to the city's buildings codes, specifically chapter 6.
-- Approving the second reading of an amendment to the city's fire-prevention code.
-- Declaring scrap wire and scrap hardware a surplus property, appointing appraisers and setting a bids date.
-- Announcing the availability of absentee voting from March 29 to April 12 for the April 13 city election.
-- Presenting the official ballot for the April 13 city commissioners' election.
The commissioners have scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include independent contractors.