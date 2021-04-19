The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a contractor’s bid from Bowes Construction Inc. of Brookings to expand the apron at the city airport.
Five bids from contractors were opened on April 8, and they were reviewed by KLJ, a Bismarck, N.D.-based engineering firm. KLJ engineers also performed the design work for the apron project.
Bowes Construction was the low bidder among the contractors, submitting a bid of about $981,000 for completing the project.
The other four bids for the apron project ranged from about $1.06 million to $1.2 million. The engineer’s estimate for completing the project was calculated at $1.19 million.
City officials are currently working on a project to expand the apron at the airport by extending the apron's pavement to the southwest. The apron at an airport is an area where aircraft are parked.