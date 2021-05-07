The Madison City Commission will consider approving a grant application prepared by city library staff for a federal grant when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to sign an American Rescue Plan library grant application, They will also consider approving the use of public library reserve funds to cover initial expenses for the Madison Public Library project.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/99269698740. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 992-6969-8740.
The city finance office staff reserves the discretion to change any part of the following agenda up to 24 hours before the scheduled meeting time.
Early in the meeting, the commissioners will hold a hearing for an application for the transfer of a retail (on-sale) liquor license from BMS Goat LLC/Stadium Sports Grill to Stadium Sports Grill Madison Inc./Stadium Sports Grill. After the hearing, they will consider approving the liquor license transfer.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging an application for a temporary retail (on-off sale) malt-beverage license requested by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and Lake Area Improvement Corporation for a DownTown in MadTown outdoor concert and set the date of a license hearing.
-- Approving municipal board appointments, including for the airport board - Roy Brown; library board - Carrie Studer, Courtney Weck and Loretta Chandler; park & recreation board - Mark Ferber and Bob Thill; and city planning commission and board of adjustment - Donna Fawbush.
-- Discussing the 2021 opening of the Madison Aquatic Center.
-- Discussing making updates to the city employees' facemask policy.
-- Discussing making updates to COVID-19 guidelines.
-- Changing the date of a commissioners' meeting to May 18.