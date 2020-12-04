The staff at the Madison Central School District announced on Thursday that two new COVID-19 cases were recently diagnosed.
Staff members sent an email to families to inform them of a student or staff member in the Madison Elementary School and a student or staff member in the Middle School who tested positive for COVID-19.
However, health officials determined that no close contacts existed from either case.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said that even though the latest diagnoses did not involve close contacts, Madison Central would inform parents and guardians of any positive cases.
Rapid tests and quarantines
Jorgenson provided a set of new guidelines for coronavirus-quarantine timeframes for out-of-school close contacts and attached a "rapid test" consent form.
The new guidelines changed close-contact quarantines, which would originate from a setting outside of the schools, from 14 days to 10 days or only seven days with a negative COVID-19 test. Madison's public schools will offer a rapid-test option at no cost for students or staff members placed in quarantine for a close contact that originated from outside the schools.
The new guidelines for Madison students and staff quarantining for COVID-19 exposure include:
-- Close contacts in the schools -- in which persons were wearing masks -- have the option of staying in school and getting monitored for any symptoms twice a day.
-- Close contacts outside of the schools will remain out of school in quarantine at home for 10 days, with an option of seven days in quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test.
-- For a close-contact individual living in the same household and not having the ability to isolate means a person staying in quarantine at home for 10 days plus 10 days -- or 10 days plus seven days with a negative COVID-19 test.
-- For a close-contact individual living in the same household and able to isolate from a positive case means staying in quarantine for 10 days -- or seven days with a negative COVID-19 test.
For all of these cases, the individuals will continue to receive monitoring in Madison Central schools during a 14-day timeframe.
Jorgenson provided the process for having students and staff members receive a rapid test, along with a rapid test consent form. The rapid tests are available for persons who are involved in close-contact -- from outside the public schools -- quarantines. Staff ask parents to fill out the consent forms before stopping by the school building for the test.
The rapid tests are conducted by Ashley Coomes, the district's nurse, at a drive-up test site on the north side of MES near the pickup location for MES students. Any student receiving the test should sit on the passenger side of the vehicle for the drive-up test.
The testee will have a sample taken through an open vehicle window via a nasal swab. The rapid test does not require a sample taken from deep within the nasal cavity. The testee should receive the test results in about 30 minutes.
The rapid tests are free. A negative test result can shorten an out-of-school quarantine period.
According to Jorgenson, the district will provide the rapid testing as long as testing supplies last. Families have the option of obtaining a COVID-19 test elsewhere after day five of a quarantine and providing those test results to the school nurse in order to shorten a quarantine period.
Rapid test consent forms were attached to Thursday's email. Families should call the district at 256-7721 during school hours to arrange an appointment for a rapid test for a student who is in a close-contact quarantine for contacts outside the public schools. Madison Central's rapid tests are only administered on day seven of a student's quarantine. If day seven falls on a weekend, the families and schools will adjust the schedule.
For more information, call the school nurse at 256-7721.