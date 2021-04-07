The staff with the Madison Central School District informed families on Tuesday afternoon that two persons at Madison's public middle and high schools recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
The staff sent emails to families announcing that a student or staff member at Madison Middle School and a student or staff member at Madison High School had tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said staff members are working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students who are considered close contacts.
The staff will provide information to SDDoH officials. If officials believe a child is considered a possible close contact, the school district will send out another email letter to the parents and guardians of those students. The staff will also follow up by making a phone call.
SDDoH officials will make determinations of any students who are identified as a close contact. They will contact parents directly if a child is considered a close contact.