The Madison Central School Board members approved a $15.6 million budget for the next school year starting on July 1, which will include $9 million allocated for the school district's general fund.
The board members approved a general-fund allocation that is about $161,000 higher than the amount in the current budget.
The $15.6 million budget for the 2021-22 school year is about $397,000 less than Madison Central's current budget, which amounted to $16 million.
Next year's budget for the school district includes $2.3 million for the capital-outlay fund, $1.95 million for the special-education fund and $617,400 for the food-service fund. School officials have proposed funding Madison Central's health plan with $1.25 million. The school district bond redemption fund was assigned a balance of $449,600.
When Mitchell Brooks, MCSD business manager, outlined the budget for board members, he noted that the state funding for K-12 education would amount to $3.26 million, which is assigned to the district's general fund. Brooks said that funding amount was $26,000 higher than the previous year. Total state funding to Madison Central, including for special education and food service programs, amounted to $3.46 million.
Total local revenue for the 2021-22 budget was calculated at $10.3 million. Total federal revenue is expected to amount to about $1.58 million, which includes $271,500 for special-education programs and $547,500 for school cafeteria food service. The federal funding for food service is about $7,500 more than the amount Madison Central received in 2020-21.
Brooks pointed out specific items in next year's budget, which included $133,000 for school library services, $34,200 for the district's football program, $14,300 for the vocal music program and $10,300 for audit services. Madison Central also budgeted $4,320 to support the Madison Central School Educational Foundation.
The school district has budgeted $43,000 for the school resource officer program. The SRO program has received joint funding in previous years from Madison Central, the city of Madison and Lake County.
The school district's business office will send a budget levy request to the Lake County Auditor's Office that will include for the school district's general fund the amounts, in dollars, of 1.409 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for agricultural property, 3.153 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for owner-occupied property, and 6.525 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for commercial property.
Madison Central's levy request for its special-education fund will amount to 1.470 per $1,000 of taxable valuation of the property.
In addition, the school district will submit levy requests in dollar amounts for its capital-outlay fund at $2.65 million, the bond-redemption fund at $456,000, and Madison Central's opt-out from state property tax limits at $100,000.
The school district has the capability of requesting up to $250,000 annually in opt-out revenue. Over the years that the school district has used the opt-out revenue process, Madison Central has avoided to the best of its ability requesting the full amount of the levy that is available to the school district.