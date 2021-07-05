MHS graduate brings mobile bike repair service to town

Accidents happen. That's a fact of life.
Sometimes, the consequences are tragic, but for John Berry, an accident opened the door for him to pursue a longtime dream. He now operates a mobile repair service for bicycles: Berry Fast Bicycles.
"I went to school to fix cars," said the Madison High School graduate. "I remember joking I couldn't make any money fixing bikes."
However, when he tore his Achilles tendon and other ligaments in his ankle in a mountain bike accident near Spearfish, he found himself revisiting an idea he'd had for years.
"My wife has always encouraged me to start my own shop," Berry said. After he was injured, Bridgette Berry reiterated her support. "Again, she said, `Why don't you start the mobile business you dreamed up'?"
Prior to his accident, Berry had worked full-time at a bike shop in Brookings for four or five years. For him, it was a dream job.
"Really, I loved it. I was at a bike shop, doing what I loved," he said.
Having enjoyed riding bicycle from the time he was a boy, Berry became more serious about biking when he worked at Lake County International. He met Danny Frisby-Griffin, an avid cyclist, and the two started a club.
"That club -- and Danny, especially -- got me off the kid's bike and got me riding a long-distance road bike or mountain bike," Berry said, referring to the BMX he rode for years.
With a renewed passion for the sport, he moved to Brookings intending to purchase the bike shop where he ended up working. He also became involved in the biking community around the state, helping with various rides, including the Tour de Oahe in Pierre, where he also repaired bikes.
Following his accident, he was not able to return to work immediately and his employer chose not to have him return during the slow winter months, citing the ongoing discomfort Berry experiences.
"That had me sitting and thinking for a few months about what I was doing," he said. By February, he had decided. He would purchase a van and refit it to function as a mobile repair shop.
"I figured if I was working for myself and got hurt like that again, I could sit in a wheelchair and work," he said, citing that personal autonomy as a factor in his decision.
On Monday and Wednesday of each week, he is parked in the shade of the trees along the west side of the Dairy Queen parking lot in Madison. He has a rack for hanging bikes which individuals bring in for repairs and a stand for making minor adjustments while people wait.
"Sometimes, I show up at 11:00 and there's two or three people here waiting for me," Berry said.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, he's in Brookings and on weekends, he attends events for cycling enthusiasts or triathletes. In the past, these individuals would travel to the bicycle shop in Brookings or to one in Sioux Falls to have repairs and adjustments made.
To provide this service, Berry purchased a 15-passenger van, stripped everything out and custom built the interior. With a narrow toolbox along one side and clamps for transporting bikes, the van is organized to carry everything he might need.
"On a rainy day, I can work on stuff here and have two or three hanging," Berry said. At other times, he can work outside the van in the cool of the shade.
Generally, minor repairs can be made while an individual waits or the bike can be picked up later in the day. More significant work he will take with him and return on his next scheduled day in Madison.
He knows he was taking a risk in adopting this business model. While mobile repair shops are popular in mobile areas, he's not aware of another one between Minneapolis and Denver. However, it seems to be working.
"This has been good so far. People from town have kept me plenty busy," Berry said.