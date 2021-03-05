The Madison City Commission will review a grant application intended for the Federal Aviation Administration when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
After reviewing the document, the city commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a FAA grant application for funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA).
The commissioners will conduct their open meeting using distance-connection technology. The public can join the Zoom meeting online from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://zoom.us/j/99982514989. Individuals can also join by using a phone and dialing 1-312-626-6799 and using the access code 999-8251-4989.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Approving a Park Board recommendation regarding the city's trail committee.
-- Announcing a multipurpose trail closure related to industrial park construction.
-- Announcing a Madison Board of Equalization-related date on March 15 with a deadline to file a written appeal on March 11.
-- Announcing a voter registration deadline for the spring city election on March 29.