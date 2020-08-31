Personnel with the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to a semi-SUV accident that occurred on Friday afternoon about one mile southeast of Wentworth.
Sheriff Tim Walburg reported that at 3:56 p.m. his office received an accident call originating from the intersection of 463rd Ave. and SD-34.
When the collision occurred, Richard Thue, 63, of Brookings was driving a semi hauling a trailer east on SD-34 and made a left turn onto 463rd Ave. As he turned north, the semi that Thue was driving struck a stopped sports-utility vehicle that was previously traveling south on the roadway.
As Thue took the corner onto 463rd Ave., his semitrailer struck the SUV driven by Kevin Feldhaus, 43, of Howard.
No injuries were reported from the accident.
Thue was driving a 1997 Freightliner that received an estimated $200 in damages. Feldhaus was driving a 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer that received an estimated $3,000 in damages.