The staff with the Madison Central School District sent an email to families during the weekend informing them that a student or staff member at Madison Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told the families that the school was working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students who are considered close contacts.
School staff will provide information to the SDDoH. If the staff believes a child is considered a possible close contact, they will send out another email letter to parents of that student and follow up with a phone call.
SDDoH officials will make determinations of any students who they identify as a close contact and contact parents directly.