Personnel with the Lake County Sheriff's Office were sent to several vehicular-accident scenes during the weekend which added to the department's workload created by accidents that occurred earlier last week due to freezing rain and small amounts of snowfall.
About 4 inches of snow fell on Saturday and Sunday, and Sheriff Tim Walburg reported that a deputy was called to a location about 2 miles west of Junius at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday due to a weather-related accident. The deputy went to the scene on SD-34 near 446th Ave. and found a vehicle that slid into the ditch after the driver lost control on the slushy roadway.
Dylan Van Den Hemel, 19, of Rapid City was traveling east on SD-34 when his car slid into the south ditch and struck a fence post.
A tow truck was called to the scene to pull the vehicle from the ditch because the grade was too steep to drive the automobile out.
The 2002 Nissan sustained about $800 in estimated damages.
Van Den Hemel was cited for overdriving road conditions.
On Saturday evening, a deputy was called at 6:29 p.m. to a car-deer accident near Winfred. The deputy went to the accident scene located at SD-34 and 442nd Ave. for a vehicle that struck a deer in the roadway.
Jason Littlethunder, 42, of Howard was driving a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan that received about $7,000 in damages. Littlethunder's vehicle was towed away.
Earlier on Saturday, a deputy was called at 10:44 a.m. to an accident scene 2 miles west of Ramona on 225th St. near 448th Ave. involving two vehicles.
The deputy received a report that one vehicle was traveling west on 225th St. and a second vehicle was traveling east when they struck each other while passing on the roadway.
Paul Glanzer of Kimball was driving west when the vehicles' mirrors struck each other. Both vehicles stopped after the crash, and Glanzer called the 911 dispatcher to report the accident. During the call, the driver of the eastbound vehicle drove away from the accident scene.
The occupants of Glanzer's vehicle weren't able to give an accurate description of the second vehicle.
Walburg reported that sheriff's personnel dealt with weather-related incidents involving vehicles sliding into ditches on Tuesday.
The first incident occurred near Wentworth on SD-34 east of 461st Ave. on the south side of the highway, The motorist was able to drive out of the ditch.
The second incident involved a vehicle that drove into the ditch on SD-34 north of Lake Madison near 459th Ave. on the north side of the roadway. The motorist drove out of the ditch.
The third incident occurred when a vehicle slid into the north ditch of SD-34 near the Dakota Ethanol plant south of Wentworth. Sheriff's personnel received an incorrect report that the vehicle went into a pond and was submerged.
When Walburg arrived at the accident scene, the motorist's vehicle had its front passenger tire touching the water. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle safely.
The vehicle was towed from the scene because the driver didn't possess a valid driver's license.