MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: No service

Tuesday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, company potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, roasted broccoli, spiced peaches, whole grain bread

Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, 5-blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread

Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, pineapple tidbits, steamed broccoli

Wednesday: Fish nuggets, applesauce, mashed potatoes, relishes, bread

Thursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, fresh fruit, refried beans

Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, mandarin oranges, green beans

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Mini pancakes, pineapple tidbits

Tuesday: Muffin, mixed fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, colby jack cheese stick, applesauce

Thursday: Long john, sliced peaches

Lunch

Monday: Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes

Tuesday: Pizza crunchers

Wednesday: Hamburger, tater tots

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, pasta, garlic breadstick

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast bites or pumpkin bread. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, long john or cereal

Wednesday: Elem: Mini pancakes or cereal. HS/MS: Mini pancakes, apple donut or cereal

Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john or cereal

Friday: Elem: Mini donuts or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, mini donuts or cereal

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Walking tacos, or sack lunch; steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Walking tacos, breaded chicken sandwich or subs; steamed cauliflower

Wednesday: Elem: Grilled cheese and tomato soup, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Grilled cheese and tomato soup, pizza, or subs; french fries

Thursday: Elem: Pizza, or sack lunch; steamed corn. HS/MS: Philly cheesesteak sandwich, pizza, or subs; steamed corn

Friday: Elem: Pizza crunchers, or sack lunch; steamed California blend veggies. HS/MS: Chicken wings, pizza, or subs; steamed California blend veggies