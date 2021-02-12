MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: No service
Tuesday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, company potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, roasted broccoli, spiced peaches, whole grain bread
Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, 5-blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread
Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, pineapple tidbits, steamed broccoli
Wednesday: Fish nuggets, applesauce, mashed potatoes, relishes, bread
Thursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, fresh fruit, refried beans
Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, mandarin oranges, green beans
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Mini pancakes, pineapple tidbits
Tuesday: Muffin, mixed fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, colby jack cheese stick, applesauce
Thursday: Long john, sliced peaches
Lunch
Monday: Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes
Tuesday: Pizza crunchers
Wednesday: Hamburger, tater tots
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, pasta, garlic breadstick
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast bites or pumpkin bread. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, long john or cereal
Wednesday: Elem: Mini pancakes or cereal. HS/MS: Mini pancakes, apple donut or cereal
Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john or cereal
Friday: Elem: Mini donuts or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, mini donuts or cereal
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Walking tacos, or sack lunch; steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Walking tacos, breaded chicken sandwich or subs; steamed cauliflower
Wednesday: Elem: Grilled cheese and tomato soup, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Grilled cheese and tomato soup, pizza, or subs; french fries
Thursday: Elem: Pizza, or sack lunch; steamed corn. HS/MS: Philly cheesesteak sandwich, pizza, or subs; steamed corn
Friday: Elem: Pizza crunchers, or sack lunch; steamed California blend veggies. HS/MS: Chicken wings, pizza, or subs; steamed California blend veggies