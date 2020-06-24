The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce staff and board of directors announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DownTown in MadTown, a summer concert series and family event, will not be returning to Madison this year.
"We are deeply saddened by this, but the health and well-being of our community members is the top priority," said Eric Hortness, GMACC executive director. "However, we have left an alternate option open if the situation changes. We continue to monitor the guidelines and recommendations daily and, if we are able, we will hold a scaled-down version toward the end of August.
``We have been eternally grateful to the Madison community for their support of this great event over the past two years," Hortness said. "There are a lot of unknowns right now, but the way our community comes together in times of uncertainty is the reason why Madison is not only a great place to work but also call home."