Abbey Road Band brings back Beatles to Prairie Village

It appears that within the culture of popular music, it will take far longer than four decades to age the music of The Beatles, as evidenced by the hundreds of fans who attended a tribute concert performed by The Abbey Road Band at Prairie Village on Saturday.
Musicians Monte Madison, Mark Theissen, Wes Wooley and Sam Bonnecroy played songs made famous by the British rock `n' roll legends and entertained an audience gathered in the nearly sold-out, historic Oldham opera house. From the beginning of the concert, the crowd enjoyed the classic rock music from the 1960s and the between-song patter among the bandmates.
The musicians from Rapid City started their concert with "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," a Beatles' hit that the British band played during their first performance on TV's Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. The Beatles signed a contract to perform for three consecutive Ed Sullivan shows during that February.
During the Prairie Village show, some of the band members made self-deprecating comments about their advanced age with frontman Monte Madison noting at the start of their performance that none of the band members resembled any of the original Beatles' from the '60s or '70s.
"Well, none of you look like 10,000 screaming girls either," Madison said, likely referring to The Beatles' welcome from female teens during their first visit to the United States.
In addition, Abbey Road guitarist and harmonica player Mark Theissen apologized for not wearing the band's complete costume regalia for the Prairie Village concert. Theissen told the audience that he was wearing his "old man shoes" -- athletic trainers -- instead of the more fashionable "Beatles' boots" worn by his bandmates.
The Abbey Road musicians continued their concert with renditions of "I Saw Her Standing There," "I Feel Fine," "Ticket to Ride," "You Can't Do That," "Anna" and "Tell Me Why."
Between some of the songs, Madison recounted for the audience -- with several short, humorous anecdotes -- a health scare that he experienced while in Sturgis in which he had an episode of confusion and lost memory. During the resulting visit to a hospital emergency facility, Madison grew concerned and decided to call his wife on his cell phone. It grew into a conversation that didn't provide much reassurance for him, because she told Madison that he had called five minutes earlier.
Madison told the crowd the resulting medical exam led to getting checked out in places "...where you don't want to be poked." He recalled the awfulness of having to deal with sticky adhesive tabs that the hospital staff use to attach health-monitor sensors to a patient's body.
Before the start of The Abbey Road Band concert, Faron Wahl, Prairie Village manager, spoke to the audience and introduced Neely Salmen, the 2021 Miss Prairie Village.