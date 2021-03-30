Organizers surprised by turnout for Easter egg hunt

Comments were kind on Facebook after The Community Center posted an apology following the Easter egg hunt on Monday night.
"You guys are amazing for continuing to do things for the community," Megan Marzolf wrote.
"The community is one that loves to be involved! Don't be afraid to ask for candy donations or volunteers (for any event!)," Laura Biagi commented.
Earlier in the evening, as families left Trojan Field, empty baskets, tear-filled eyes and slumped shoulders told the story. The event had not met expectations set in previous years.
Even as families gathered for the Easter egg hunt, organizers knew they had misjudged the turnout.
"This is way more than we expected," said April Lund, special events coordinator.
In 2020, as the area responded proactively to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, community organizations responded creatively, offering alternatives to the traditional Easter egg hunt. St. John Lutheran Church held a drive-thru hunt at Lake Herman State Park and Dakota State University posted eggs around campus for walkers to locate.
Prior to that, with the support of community partners, Living Hope Wesleyan Church offered the Easter Experience and Egg Hunt with live entertainment at the DSU Fieldhouse and thousands of eggs scattered across Trojan Field. According to the Madison Community Calendar, 30,000 filled eggs have been used in recent years.
This year, based on information posted on Facebook, the only Easter egg hunt Living Hope is organizing will follow its 10:30 a.m. worship service on Easter Sunday. The Community Center stepped up to fill that gap.
"We found out the church wasn't going to do it and wanted to do something for the kids," Lund said.
As the start time approached on Monday evening, 900 filled eggs were scattered across the portion of the football field which had been marked off for the event. Signs indicated where children of different ages were to gather: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12.
"We do have some fake snakes in the back for the older kids. We thought that would be fun," Lund said.
Organizers added a second twist as well. Instead of having the traditional Easter bunny make an appearance, they had dinosaurs show up with Easter baskets.
"They're going to walk around giving away baby dinosaur eggs," Lund indicated.
With plastic eggs scattered like jelly beans, several toddlers practiced putting eggs in their baskets or just picked them up while waiting for the event to start. For the most part, though, children of all ages just stood restlessly around the perimeter as more and more people gathered.
And then, after the long wait, it was over almost before it began.
The Community Center quickly posted an apology on Facebook: "Thanks everyone for coming out for the Easter egg hunt! We do apologize, we did not anticipate such a large turn out! We learned a lot from tonight and will make changes to accommodate for the large involvement from our community members in the future."