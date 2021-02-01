Orland School: building gone, memories remain

THE ORLAND EAGLES played Colman in a 1949 New Years tournament. Among those taking the court for the Eagles were No. 26 Jim Nugent; No. 29 George Stanford; No. 28 Tom Williams; and Keith Kappenman, standing, number unknown. The tipoff was between Colman's Jack Zwart and Eagles' No. 31, Jack Miller. Nugent reports that Orland won both the game and the tournament.