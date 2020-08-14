The Madison City Commission will immediately go into a closed session to discuss two topics on Monday when commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The city commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss preparations for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives and discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.
After the closed session, the commissioners will gather in an open meeting for other business.
The commissioners will conduct their open meeting using distance-connection technology. The public can join online via GoToMeeting,com from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/972348533. Individuals can also join by using a phone and dialing 872-240-3212 and using the access code 972-348-533.
Commissioners will review recent municipal financial transactions and updates on information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will also conduct a public comment session.
After the weekly commission meeting, the commissioners and other city officials will hold a discussion concerning the 2021 municipal budget.