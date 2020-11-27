The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to routine business, the commission will review the application from Feeding South Dakota to rent the 4-H grounds, review an agreement to participate in Lake County multi-jurisdictional pre-disaster mitigation planning efforts, and approve 2021 liquor license renewals.
Maria Schwader with the state Department of Legislative Audit will discuss the 2018-19 audit and engagement letter. Discussion items include 4-H Friends grant and the personnel policy regarding holiday premium pay and overtime.