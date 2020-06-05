The Rutland School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the school district's board room.
In addition to conducting routing business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and reports from Principal Brian Brosnahan and Superintendent Peter Books. Discussion and action items include continuing the ongoing review of school policies, reviewing updates for the 2020-21 budget, setting the budget hearing for the July meeting and approving an Oldham-Ramona-Rutland coaching contract.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be on July 13.