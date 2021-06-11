Area law-enforcement agencies dealt with a vehicle and on-foot pursuit of a male suspect on Thursday night that led to the person's arrest Friday morning.
Personnel with the Lake County Sheriff's Office received information at about 11 p.m. Thursday that law enforcement officers in Miner County were involved in a vehicle pursuit that had started in Miner County. The vehicles involved in the pursuit were traveling east from Miner County into Lake County.
Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg reported that sheriff's personnel deployed tire-deflation devices to spike the tires of the vehicle under pursuit by officers with the Miner County Sheriff's Office. After three of the four tires on the pursued vehicle went flat, the driver pulled over and fled on foot.
Law-enforcement officers searched for the male suspect during the evening but were not able to locate him.
Area law-enforcement agencies learned the suspect was accused of involvement in a recent assault that occurred in Mitchell. The suspect was also accused of driving off from the scene in a car not owned by him.
On Friday at about 7:45 a.m., Lake County 911 received a call of a male subject sitting in his pickup in an unattached garage. Law-enforcement officers went to the scene and took the male into custody. The arrested individual is suspected of involvement in the Miner County chase.
Authorities expect Miner County officials to press charges related to the vehicle pursuit.