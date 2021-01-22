MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Orange chicken, rice, stir-fry vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Breaded fish sandwich, onion roasted potatoes, five-way vegetable blend, fruit
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, red spiced applesauce, whole grain bread
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, cooked carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Mexican beef rice casserole, refried beans, warmed cinnamon pears, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, fresh fruit, pea and carrot blend
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, fresh fruit, baked beans
Wednesday: Super nachos, applesauce, refried beans
Thursday: Hamburger on bun, sliced pears, tri-tater potato patty, steamed broccoli
Friday: Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Maple burst'n mini pancakes, pineapple tidbits
Tuesday: Chocolate chip muffin, mixed fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, colby jack cheese stick, applesauce
Thursday: Long john donut, sliced peaches
Lunch
Monday: Chicken tenders, tater tots, dinner roll
Tuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib on a bun
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese, Cheetos, baked beans
Thursday: Chicken pot biscuits
MADISON SCHOOLS
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Breaded chicken drumsticks, cheddar biscuit, baked beans, sliced cucumbers, peaches. HS/MS: Whole grain chicken and cheese quesadilla, salsa, sweet corn, refried beans
Tuesday: Elem: Scrambled eggs, dutch waffle, hashbrown patty, orange juice. HS/MS: Chicken fettucini alfredo, broccoli florets
Wednesday: Elem: Beef spaghetti sauce over spaghetti, breadstick, tossed salad, fruit cups. HS/MS: Mini cheeseburger on bun, tossed salad, cherry tomatoes
Thursday: Elem: Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, cinnamon applesauce. HS/MS: Barbecued beef rib on bun, potato cubes
Friday: Elem: Breaded chicken filet sandwich, baby carrots, crispy french fries, mixed fruit. HS/MS: Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, green beans