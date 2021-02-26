MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Chicken and wild rice casserole, normandy blend vegetables, warm cinnamon pears, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Parmesan chicken, baby bakers, peas, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri blend vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Baked pork with celery sauce, sweet potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Friday: Potato soup, egg salad sandwich, tomato spoon salad, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, fresh fruit, peas and carrots
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, fresh fruit, baked beans
Wednesday: Super nachos, applesauce, refried beans
Thursday: Hamburger, sliced pears, tri-tater potato patty, steamed broccoli
Friday: Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: French toast, cheese stick
Lunch
Monday: Tater tot hotdish, dinner roll
Tuesday: Walking tacos
Wednesday: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedge fries
Thursday: Chili, cinnamon roll
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Cheese omelet, or cereal. HS/MS: Cheese omelet, mini donuts, or cereal.
Tuesday: Elem: Cereal bar, or blueberry muffin. HS/MS: Cereal bar, long john, or cereal
Wednesday: Elem: Apple donut, or cereal. HS/MS: Mini pancakes, apple donut, or cereal
Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy, Pop Tart, or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john, or cereal
Friday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, mini donuts, or cereal
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Chicken nuggets or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Baked cavatini, hamburger/cheeseburger, or sub; french fries
Tuesday: Elem: Nacho grande or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Nacho grande, pizza, or sub; steamed carrot coins
Wednesday: Elem: Baked cavatini with breadstick or sack lunch; steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Chicken alfredo and breadstick, barbecued rib sandwich, or sub; steamed broccoli
Thursday: Elem: Italian dunkers or sack lunch; taco fiesta beans. HS/MS: Soft-shell tacos, hot dog, or sub; taco fiesta beans
Friday: Elem: Grilled cheese and tomato soup or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Grilled cheese and tomato soup, pizza, or sub; steamed green beans