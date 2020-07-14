Following two hours of discussion, the Lake County Commission took no action on Tuesday to address the need for additional funds to maintain county roads.
"I understand the need for more money in our budget. However, I don't feel confident in raising our taxes now," Commissioner Dennis Slaughter said, which led to a general consensus among commissioners.
Commissioners cited the economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the difficult times for the farm economy due not only to the pandemic but also to last year's flooding, for taking no action. In August, they will discuss forming a committee including Lake County citizens to consider the possibility of taking action next year.
The special meeting was held after Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson presented a budget request of $4,033,912 for fiscal year 2020. Commissioners learned they would need to make a $1,738,912 operating transfer to cover the request.
"In the past, the maximum we've wanted to give Road and Bridges is $1 million," Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke told commissioners at last week's meeting.
In considering a possible levy, commissioners heard public comments, questioned Nelson about the current need and alternate plans for addressing those needs, and considered state statute.
More information regarding the discussion will follow in Wednesday's Daily Leader.