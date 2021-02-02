County takes no action on proposal to impose speed limits

Truck drivers will not see any changes to speed limits on county roads this spring when weight restrictions are added to protect the roads during the spring thaw.
Earlier this year, Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson proposed reducing the speed limit on six roadways to prevent further break-up. On Tuesday morning, while not ruling out the possibility of taking action at a later date, Lake County commissioners determined they did not have enough evidence to approve a resolution imposing the restriction at this time.
On Jan. 19, commissioners asked Nelson to provide a definition of "truck" and to provide evidence supporting his recommendation that the county reduce the speed limit on designated roads to protect vulnerable road surfaces.
He indicated on Tuesday morning that in checking with South Dakota Motor Carriers, a division of the S.D. Highway Patrol, he learned that by definition, a vehicle weighing more than 10,001 pounds and used for business is considered a truck. Heavy-duty trucks are those weighing more than 26,001 pounds.
Information provided by the S.D. Local Transportation Assistance Program, which commissioners were given prior to the meeting to review, did not support Nelson's recommendation. According to an email message from technical assistance provider Cliff Reuer, "the information points to axle weight limits being more effective than reducing speed."
Reuer did note, "I found some opinions that higher speeds create longitudinal forces that increase the size of potholes more quickly, but there was no research to back up the opinions."
Nelson alluded to this in reporting to commissioners.
"One of our problems is our roads are so broken up, we need to get stuff to not pound it," he said.
Two publications, both authored by David Huft, research engineer with the state Department of Transportation, opposed speed restrictions. In "Considerations for Imposing Local Load Restrictions," Huft wrote: "To avoid load restrictions, some local agencies reduce speed limits to reduce roadway damage, but this is not effective. In fact, damage to the road surface increases dramatically at lower vehicle speeds."
Commissioners expressed appreciation for the research that Nelson had done, but did not support imposing speed restrictions. Commissioner Dennis Slaughter felt the matter required more study.
"If we're going to do this, I would like it to be very clear, very concise and easy to enforce," he stated.
Commissioner Adam Leighton observed that having speed limits on some roads but not others might be confusing for truck drivers. Nelson indicated all roads with restrictions would be posted.
Leighton also expressed reservations about speed making a difference on road wear and tear.
"The roads are bad enough that we do get the bounce," he said. "Maybe a slow bounce is as bad as a fast bounce."
As a result of the discussion which ensued, no formal action was taken.
In other business, the commissioners:
-- Learned the county has received the sandbagging machine which the commission approved purchasing with a grant from the state Office of Emergency Management.
-- Approved the annual contract with the state Department of Health for community health nursing services. The contract indicates the county will pay up to $10,898, an increase of approximately 2%, according to Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer.
-- Approved making application for a grant to update the county's Hazardous Materials Study and Plan. Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer indicated the plan would be distributed to area fire departments and first responders so they would "know what they were getting into" when responding to accidents, fires and other situations requiring an emergency response.
The Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Grant would be funded in part by FEMA with a 20% local match. Keefer said $1,000 of the dues paid annually to the First District Association of Local Governments could be used for the local match.
-- Authorized Sheriff Tim Walburg to move forward on two Homeland Security Grant applications he is completing. He indicated briefly that one grant is for pagers and radios for area fire departments and ambulance crews. The other is for protective equipment for his office and for the Madison Police Department.
He did not indicate how much was being requested, but he said the grants would cover 100% of the costs. He did state these applications are more complicated than those previously submitted.
-- Went into executive session to discuss personnel.