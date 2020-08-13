New priest assigned to St. Thomas Aquinas

Madison's new Catholic priest wasn't expecting to be reassigned this year. The Rev. Anthony Urban had only served as pastor at St. Wenceslaus in Tabor for two years and had even signed up for a 30-day retreat during the month of July.
However, he accepts that moving is part of a priest's lot and works to be open to the process, recognizing even as he becomes involved in a community -- the wider community as well as his parish community -- that he will be called upon to leave at some point.
"We don't know how long we'll be there, whether it's two years or 10 years," Urban explained.
At 35, he said he's still learning how to live out his priesthood, which is the only profession he ever considered. Growing up in Sioux Falls, the youngest of three children, he was immersed in Catholicism. Mass and daily prayer were part of his Catholic school education.
After graduating from O'Gorman in 2003, he attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, where he studied philosophy and minored in Catholic studies. Urban said he chose that school because he knew he "was going to be in seminary at some point in my life."
"Why wait?" he asked rhetorically.
While an undergrad, Urban was in formation for the priesthood, which he continued while earning his Master of Divinity degree from Saint Paul Seminary, also in St. Paul. He was ordained as a deacon in 2010 and to the priesthood in 2011.
Since that time, he has served at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids, Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Garretson, as well as at St. Wenceslaus. He also served for a year as an assistant to Bishop Paul J. Swain, who has since retired.
These types of moves are common for new priests as they learn through hands-on experience what it means to pastor a church, according to Urban. In Madison, he is looking forward to being present for students and staff at the school, to cultivating friendships with parishioners -- especially young parishioners -- and to working with college students through the Newman Ministry at Dakota State University.
Having lived in Mexico for two months to become more fluent in Spanish and having occasionally celebrated Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, he is open to the possibility of holding a monthly Mass in Spanish in Madison, should there be interest in the community. Because he spent the month of July on retreat, he has not yet had the opportunity to explore this possibility.
One of the writers who influences him is Josemaria Escriva de Balaguer y Albas, the Spanish priest who founded Opus Dei in 1928. Canonized in 2002, Escriva emphasized holiness in daily life regardless of an individual's situation.
"One of his priorities is the prayer life of everyone, but especially priests," Urban said.
When asked why he is attracted to Opus Dei when the Catholic Church has less controversial religious organizations, such as the Benedictines, Franciscans or Jesuits, he indicated Escriva's emphasis on holiness and on prayer appealed to him. Urban said he takes his prayer life seriously, reading Scripture and engaging in other spiritual reading in addition to praying the required Liturgy of the Hours, a formal prayer practice which includes not only the psalms but also other passages of Scripture.
He comes into the parish at a crucial time -- during an election year. The Catholic Church teaches that members have a responsibility to participate in the American democracy and to shape their political choices in terms of Catholic teaching.
Some priests have been known to focus on a single issue -- abortion -- or a narrow segment of the Catholic Church's teachings, while ignoring the social justice teachings, such as promoting peace, supporting a preferential option for the poor and economic justice, ensuring affordable and accessible health care, reforming to the immigration system, promoting justice and caring for the environment. When asked how he would preach this year, Urban answered cautiously.
"There is never going to be one candidate or party that's going to match the Church's teachings," he said and noted that he could not endorse a candidate from the pulpit.
He added that it's important for Catholics, when forming their consciences -- Catholic jargon for developing an informed opinion based on spiritual values -- to recognize the value of human life and to be concerned about issues of life. He said that as the election approaches, he will be teaching "on certain issues."
He did acknowledge that people "all have vested interest in different things" that will affect the way in which they vote.
On a lighter note, Urban likes hunting, woodworking, reading and cooking. He replaces The Rev. DeWayne Kayser, who has been reassigned to St. Mary Catholic Church in Salem.