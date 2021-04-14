The Madison City Commission will have one former city commissioner return for a new term and will also seat a new member in May after the results of Tuesday's election are tallied.
Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Dybdahl won the two Madison City Commission seats up for election this spring after all of the ballots were counted at the Downtown Armory.
Dybdahl earned the most votes in the three-candidate election with 730. Corbin won a seat with 647 votes, bringing him back to the city commission after an election loss in 2020.
Dybdahl, a customer relations manager at Heartland Consumers Power District and a small business owner, is new to Madison's city government. Heartland Consumers Power District serves as a wholesale electrical power supplier to Madison.
On Wednesday, Dybdahl provided a message about the election results: "Thank you to the City of Madison for your support. I am excited and ready to get to work for the future of Madison."
Corbin, who is employed as a source water protection specialist with the S.D. Association of Rural Water Systems, previously served two terms on the city commission from 2014 to 2020. Corbin lost a bid to serve a third consecutive term last year.
Robert Thill, the third candidate in the race, earned 373 votes. Thill, a retiree from Madison's public works department, served two terms on the city commission starting in 2015.
Sonya Wilt, city finance officer, reported that 74 voters cast absentee ballots and another 901 ballots were cast at the polling site. A total of 975 ballots were cast in the election. According to Wilt, the most recent information about voter registration in Madison indicates the city currently has 4,890 registered voters. The information indicates that voter turnout in Tuesday's election was 19.9%.
After the polls closed at 7 p.m., six election workers and Wilt went through the process of counting the paper ballots. At the polling site in the armory, Madison voters were sent to one of two tables to obtain their ballots. One table was assigned to voters with last names that started with the letters A-K. Voters with last names starting with the letters L-Z were assigned to the second table. The poll workers at the A-K table completed their ballot tabulations at about 8:15 p.m. and spent several additional minutes completing their paperwork. The election workers at the L-Z table finished their ballot counting at about 8:20 p.m. and also spent several minutes completing paperwork.
By 8:32 p.m., Wilt and the poll workers had assembled the election results and secured the ballots in two ballot boxes.
Tuesday's election results are not considered official until the city commissioners canvass the balloting and other election information. The canvass is typically performed during the commissioners' next meeting.
The city commission seats up for election this spring have three-year terms. The candidates who win new terms on the Madison City Commission are typically sworn into office in early May.